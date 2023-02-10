English
    Akzo Nobel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 986.80 crore, up 7.92% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Akzo Nobel India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 986.80 crore in December 2022 up 7.92% from Rs. 914.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.40 crore in December 2022 up 16.2% from Rs. 83.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.30 crore in December 2022 up 17.15% from Rs. 132.57 crore in December 2021.

    Akzo Nobel India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations986.80926.17914.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations986.80926.17914.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials480.60577.48519.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.9022.4426.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks77.40-29.149.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost76.5075.5363.98
    Depreciation21.1019.6519.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses165.50173.47166.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.8086.74108.82
    Other Income12.404.844.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax134.2091.58113.54
    Interest2.603.373.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax131.6088.21110.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax131.6088.21110.38
    Tax34.2022.8126.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities97.4065.4083.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period97.4065.4083.82
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates97.4065.4083.82
    Equity Share Capital45.5045.5445.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.3914.3718.40
    Diluted EPS21.3914.3718.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.3914.3718.40
    Diluted EPS21.3914.3718.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
