Akzo Nobel Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 774.64 crore, up 6.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 774.64 crore in December 2020 up 6.55% from Rs. 727.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.37 crore in December 2020 up 13.48% from Rs. 76.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.75 crore in December 2020 up 14.21% from Rs. 123.24 crore in December 2019.

Akzo Nobel EPS has increased to Rs. 19.18 in December 2020 from Rs. 16.91 in December 2019.

Akzo Nobel shares closed at 2,264.15 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.56% returns over the last 6 months and 7.21% over the last 12 months.