Akzo Nobel Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 774.64 crore, up 6.55% Y-o-Y

February 10, 2021 / 10:27 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Akzo Nobel India are:

Net Sales at Rs 774.64 crore in December 2020 up 6.55% from Rs. 727.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.37 crore in December 2020 up 13.48% from Rs. 76.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.75 crore in December 2020 up 14.21% from Rs. 123.24 crore in December 2019.

Akzo Nobel EPS has increased to Rs. 19.18 in December 2020 from Rs. 16.91 in December 2019.

Akzo Nobel shares closed at 2,264.15 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.56% returns over the last 6 months and 7.21% over the last 12 months.

Akzo Nobel India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations774.64606.86727.03
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations774.64606.86727.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials342.45333.55264.03
Purchase of Traded Goods39.9410.3252.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks39.88-32.7977.09
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost66.9759.5663.19
Depreciation20.4118.7119.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses150.36131.67153.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax114.6385.8496.77
Other Income5.715.797.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax120.3491.63103.96
Interest3.262.593.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax117.0889.04100.88
Exceptional Items----3.49
P/L Before Tax117.0889.04104.37
Tax29.7122.7627.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities87.3766.2876.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period87.3766.2876.99
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates87.3766.2876.99
Equity Share Capital45.5445.5445.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.1814.5616.91
Diluted EPS19.1814.5616.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.1814.5616.91
Diluted EPS19.1814.5616.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Akzo Nobel #Akzo Nobel India #Earnings First-Cut #Paints & Varnishes #Results
first published: Feb 10, 2021 10:22 am

