AksharChem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.74 crore, down 42.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AksharChem (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 64.74 crore in March 2023 down 42.18% from Rs. 111.96 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2023 down 173.21% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2023 down 43.77% from Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2022.
AksharChem shares closed at 234.50 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.23% returns over the last 6 months and -20.44% over the last 12 months.
|AksharChem (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|64.74
|64.91
|111.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|64.74
|64.91
|111.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|45.33
|29.33
|60.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.12
|3.28
|8.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.85
|10.18
|6.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.65
|2.83
|3.42
|Depreciation
|3.17
|3.24
|3.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.79
|17.28
|30.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.48
|-1.24
|-0.17
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.02
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.41
|-1.22
|0.04
|Interest
|0.67
|0.74
|0.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.08
|-1.96
|-0.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.08
|-1.96
|-0.91
|Tax
|-0.12
|-0.54
|-3.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.97
|-1.42
|2.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.97
|-1.42
|2.68
|Equity Share Capital
|8.03
|8.03
|8.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|-1.77
|3.37
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|-1.77
|3.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|-1.77
|3.37
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|-1.77
|3.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited