    AksharChem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.74 crore, down 42.18% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AksharChem (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.74 crore in March 2023 down 42.18% from Rs. 111.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2023 down 173.21% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2023 down 43.77% from Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2022.

    AksharChem shares closed at 234.50 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.23% returns over the last 6 months and -20.44% over the last 12 months.

    AksharChem (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.7464.91111.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.7464.91111.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.3329.3360.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.123.288.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.8510.186.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.652.833.42
    Depreciation3.173.243.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.7917.2830.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.48-1.24-0.17
    Other Income0.070.020.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.41-1.220.04
    Interest0.670.740.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.08-1.96-0.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.08-1.96-0.91
    Tax-0.12-0.54-3.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.97-1.422.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.97-1.422.68
    Equity Share Capital8.038.038.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.45-1.773.37
    Diluted EPS-2.45-1.773.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.45-1.773.37
    Diluted EPS-2.45-1.773.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 01:11 pm