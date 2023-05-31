AksharChem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.74 crore, down 42.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.74 crore in March 2023 down 42.18% from Rs. 111.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2023 down 173.21% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2023 down 43.77% from Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2022.

AksharChem shares closed at 234.50 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.23% returns over the last 6 months and -20.44% over the last 12 months.