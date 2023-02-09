 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AksharChem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.91 crore, down 27.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AksharChem (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 64.91 crore in December 2022 down 27.46% from Rs. 89.47 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2022 down 127.14% from Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2022 down 82.27% from Rs. 11.39 crore in December 2021. AksharChem shares closed at 227.50 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.79% returns over the last 6 months and -45.88% over the last 12 months.
AksharChem (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations64.9190.5289.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations64.9190.5289.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials29.3341.8566.38
Purchase of Traded Goods3.288.163.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.1810.64-23.37
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.833.142.96
Depreciation3.243.243.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.2821.2429.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.242.257.94
Other Income0.020.010.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.222.278.34
Interest0.740.820.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.961.457.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.961.457.51
Tax-0.540.472.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.420.985.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.420.985.23
Equity Share Capital8.038.038.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.771.226.38
Diluted EPS-1.771.226.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.771.226.38
Diluted EPS-1.771.226.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

