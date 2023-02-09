AksharChem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.91 crore, down 27.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AksharChem (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 64.91 crore in December 2022 down 27.46% from Rs. 89.47 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2022 down 127.14% from Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2022 down 82.27% from Rs. 11.39 crore in December 2021.
|AksharChem shares closed at 227.50 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.79% returns over the last 6 months and -45.88% over the last 12 months.
|AksharChem (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|64.91
|90.52
|89.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|64.91
|90.52
|89.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.33
|41.85
|66.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.28
|8.16
|3.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.18
|10.64
|-23.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.83
|3.14
|2.96
|Depreciation
|3.24
|3.24
|3.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.28
|21.24
|29.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.24
|2.25
|7.94
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.22
|2.27
|8.34
|Interest
|0.74
|0.82
|0.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.96
|1.45
|7.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.96
|1.45
|7.51
|Tax
|-0.54
|0.47
|2.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.42
|0.98
|5.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.42
|0.98
|5.23
|Equity Share Capital
|8.03
|8.03
|8.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.77
|1.22
|6.38
|Diluted EPS
|-1.77
|1.22
|6.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.77
|1.22
|6.38
|Diluted EPS
|-1.77
|1.22
|6.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited