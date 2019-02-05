AksharChem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 81.98 crore, up 39.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.98 crore in December 2018 up 39.31% from Rs. 58.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2018 down 51.76% from Rs. 8.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.89 crore in December 2018 down 38.1% from Rs. 11.13 crore in December 2017.

AksharChem EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.88 in December 2018 from Rs. 10.32 in December 2017.

AksharChem shares closed at 391.75 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.76% returns over the last 6 months and -44.42% over the last 12 months.