Aksh Optifibre Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.40 crore, down 16.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.40 crore in September 2022 down 16.27% from Rs. 68.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 down 88.29% from Rs. 3.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.28 crore in September 2022 down 36.79% from Rs. 13.10 crore in September 2021.

Aksh Optifibre EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 11.45 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.55% returns over the last 6 months and 33.14% over the last 12 months.