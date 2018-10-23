Aksh Optifibre Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 175.71 crore, up 21.11% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 175.71 crore in September 2018 up 21.11% from Rs. 145.08 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.94 crore in September 2018 up 234.79% from Rs. 5.06 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.49 crore in September 2018 up 163.44% from Rs. 15.37 crore in September 2017.

Aksh Optifibre EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2017.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 25.65 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given -30.30% returns over the last 6 months and 5.56% over the last 12 months.