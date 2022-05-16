 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aksh Optifibre Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.22 crore, up 33.38% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aksh Optifibre are:

Net Sales at Rs 86.22 crore in March 2022 up 33.38% from Rs. 64.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2022 up 214.4% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.38 crore in March 2022 up 19.32% from Rs. 12.89 crore in March 2021.

Aksh Optifibre EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2021.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 9.80 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.55% returns over the last 6 months and 20.99% over the last 12 months.

Aksh Optifibre
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 86.22 74.98 64.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 86.22 74.98 64.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.80 38.12 33.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.32 3.23 0.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.37 -1.81 -2.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.46 5.07 6.63
Depreciation 3.70 3.72 3.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.00 18.04 14.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.30 8.61 8.01
Other Income 0.39 2.62 1.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.68 11.22 9.07
Interest 4.54 5.00 5.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.15 6.23 3.20
Exceptional Items 0.02 0.03 -0.87
P/L Before Tax 7.17 6.26 2.33
Tax 2.24 1.62 0.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.93 4.64 1.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.93 4.64 1.57
Equity Share Capital 81.35 81.35 81.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 0.28 0.10
Diluted EPS 0.30 0.28 0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 0.28 0.10
Diluted EPS 0.30 0.28 0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:00 am
