Aksh Optifibre Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.22 crore, up 33.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.22 crore in March 2022 up 33.38% from Rs. 64.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2022 up 214.4% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.38 crore in March 2022 up 19.32% from Rs. 12.89 crore in March 2021.

Aksh Optifibre EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2021.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 9.80 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.55% returns over the last 6 months and 20.99% over the last 12 months.