Aksh Optifibre Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 55.48 crore, down 27.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.48 crore in March 2020 down 27.13% from Rs. 76.14 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 237.82 crore in March 2020 down 2139.84% from Rs. 10.62 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.89 crore in March 2020 up 453.57% from Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2019.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 6.60 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -39.73% over the last 12 months.