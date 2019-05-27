Aksh Optifibre Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 76.14 crore, down 55.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aksh Optifibre are:
Net Sales at Rs 76.14 crore in March 2019 down 55.04% from Rs. 169.33 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.62 crore in March 2019 down 217.76% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2019 down 111.63% from Rs. 26.48 crore in March 2018.
Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 17.70 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and -45.87% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aksh Optifibre
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.14
|137.65
|169.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.14
|137.65
|169.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|49.15
|96.87
|88.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.03
|5.44
|2.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.50
|-19.68
|11.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.00
|9.06
|9.87
|Depreciation
|7.14
|5.13
|5.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.29
|21.64
|30.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.98
|19.20
|19.12
|Other Income
|1.76
|2.05
|1.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.22
|21.26
|20.56
|Interest
|8.74
|7.61
|6.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.96
|13.65
|14.55
|Exceptional Items
|3.53
|0.11
|-0.74
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.43
|13.77
|13.81
|Tax
|-4.81
|5.01
|4.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.62
|8.76
|9.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.62
|8.76
|9.02
|Equity Share Capital
|81.35
|81.35
|81.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|0.54
|0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|0.54
|0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|0.54
|0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|0.54
|0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited