Aksh Optifibre Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 76.14 crore, down 55.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.14 crore in March 2019 down 55.04% from Rs. 169.33 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.62 crore in March 2019 down 217.76% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2019 down 111.63% from Rs. 26.48 crore in March 2018.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 17.70 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and -45.87% over the last 12 months.