    Aksh Optifibre Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.40 crore, down 23.81% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aksh Optifibre are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.40 crore in June 2023 down 23.81% from Rs. 75.33 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2023 down 49.92% from Rs. 5.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.54 crore in June 2023 down 42.68% from Rs. 14.90 crore in June 2022.

    Aksh Optifibre EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2022.

    Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 9.30 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.92% returns over the last 6 months and -0.53% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.4075.8875.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.4075.8875.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.4733.0334.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.761.633.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.55-0.592.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.615.015.62
    Depreciation3.343.853.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.2024.7614.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.468.1910.39
    Other Income0.751.010.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.209.1911.22
    Interest2.542.744.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.676.457.17
    Exceptional Items0.011.15--
    P/L Before Tax2.677.617.17
    Tax0.142.412.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.545.205.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.545.205.07
    Equity Share Capital81.3581.3581.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.320.31
    Diluted EPS0.160.320.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.320.31
    Diluted EPS0.160.320.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aksh Optifibre #Cables - Telephone #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

