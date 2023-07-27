Aksh Optifibre Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.40 crore, down 23.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.40 crore in June 2023 down 23.81% from Rs. 75.33 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2023 down 49.92% from Rs. 5.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.54 crore in June 2023 down 42.68% from Rs. 14.90 crore in June 2022.

Aksh Optifibre EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2022.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 9.30 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.92% returns over the last 6 months and -0.53% over the last 12 months.