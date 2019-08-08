Aksh Optifibre Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 77.03 crore, down 44.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.03 crore in June 2019 down 44.68% from Rs. 139.23 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2019 down 106.62% from Rs. 13.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.15 crore in June 2019 down 71.37% from Rs. 31.96 crore in June 2018.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 8.85 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -57.66% returns over the last 6 months and -71.82% over the last 12 months.