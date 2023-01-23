 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aksh Optifibre Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.11 crore, down 13.17% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aksh Optifibre are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.11 crore in December 2022 down 13.17% from Rs. 74.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.80 crore in December 2022 up 3.45% from Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.92 crore in December 2022 down 13.52% from Rs. 14.94 crore in December 2021.

Aksh Optifibre EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2021.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 10.60 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.84% returns over the last 6 months and -28.62% over the last 12 months.

Aksh Optifibre
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 65.11 57.40 74.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 65.11 57.40 74.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.86 25.67 38.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.47 1.64 3.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.27 2.26 -1.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.42 5.45 5.07
Depreciation 3.78 3.85 3.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.65 14.78 18.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.65 3.75 8.61
Other Income 1.49 0.67 2.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.14 4.43 11.22
Interest 1.92 3.84 5.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.22 0.59 6.23
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.03
P/L Before Tax 7.22 0.59 6.26
Tax 2.42 0.22 1.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.80 0.37 4.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.80 0.37 4.64
Equity Share Capital 81.35 81.35 81.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 0.02 0.28
Diluted EPS 0.29 0.02 0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 0.02 0.28
Diluted EPS 0.29 0.02 0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:11 am