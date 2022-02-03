Aksh Optifibre Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 74.98 crore, up 22.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.98 crore in December 2021 up 22.27% from Rs. 61.32 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2021 up 269.54% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.94 crore in December 2021 up 40.28% from Rs. 10.65 crore in December 2020.

Aksh Optifibre EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2020.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 13.95 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.37% returns over the last 6 months and 93.75% over the last 12 months.