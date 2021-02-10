Aksh Optifibre Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 61.32 crore, up 13.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.32 crore in December 2020 up 13.81% from Rs. 53.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2020 up 124.24% from Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.65 crore in December 2020 up 363.04% from Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2019.

Aksh Optifibre EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2019.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 6.75 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.66% returns over the last 6 months and -6.90% over the last 12 months.