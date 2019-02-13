Aksh Optifibre Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 137.65 crore, down 10.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.65 crore in December 2018 down 10.62% from Rs. 154.01 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.76 crore in December 2018 up 33.78% from Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.39 crore in December 2018 up 43.19% from Rs. 18.43 crore in December 2017.

Aksh Optifibre EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2017.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 20.70 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.68% returns over the last 6 months and -51.29% over the last 12 months.