Aksh Optifibre Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.74 crore, down 20.99% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 10:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aksh Optifibre are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.74 crore in September 2022 down 20.99% from Rs. 74.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2022 down 71.31% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.87 crore in September 2022 down 25.96% from Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2021.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 11.45 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.55% returns over the last 6 months and 33.14% over the last 12 months.

Aksh Optifibre
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 58.74 79.93 74.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 58.74 79.93 74.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.53 35.54 33.18
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.64 3.86 0.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.32 4.43 2.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.76 5.94 6.06
Depreciation 6.15 5.91 6.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.24 15.62 20.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.10 8.62 5.20
Other Income 0.62 0.45 0.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.72 9.07 5.89
Interest 5.38 5.33 6.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.67 3.74 -0.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.67 3.74 -0.63
Tax 0.01 2.13 0.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.67 1.61 -1.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.67 1.61 -1.56
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.67 1.61 -1.56
Equity Share Capital 81.35 81.35 81.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 0.10 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.16 0.10 -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 0.10 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.16 0.10 -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:55 pm
