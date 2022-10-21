Aksh Optifibre Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.74 crore, down 20.99% Y-o-Y
October 21, 2022 / 10:06 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aksh Optifibre are:
Net Sales at Rs 58.74 crore in September 2022 down 20.99% from Rs. 74.34 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2022 down 71.31% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.87 crore in September 2022 down 25.96% from Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2021.
Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 11.45 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.55% returns over the last 6 months and 33.14% over the last 12 months.
|Aksh Optifibre
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|58.74
|79.93
|74.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|58.74
|79.93
|74.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.53
|35.54
|33.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.64
|3.86
|0.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.32
|4.43
|2.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.76
|5.94
|6.06
|Depreciation
|6.15
|5.91
|6.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.24
|15.62
|20.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.10
|8.62
|5.20
|Other Income
|0.62
|0.45
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.72
|9.07
|5.89
|Interest
|5.38
|5.33
|6.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.67
|3.74
|-0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.67
|3.74
|-0.63
|Tax
|0.01
|2.13
|0.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.67
|1.61
|-1.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.67
|1.61
|-1.56
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.67
|1.61
|-1.56
|Equity Share Capital
|81.35
|81.35
|81.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.10
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.10
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.10
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.10
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited