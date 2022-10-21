Aksh Optifibre Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.74 crore, down 20.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.74 crore in September 2022 down 20.99% from Rs. 74.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2022 down 71.31% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.87 crore in September 2022 down 25.96% from Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2021.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 11.45 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.55% returns over the last 6 months and 33.14% over the last 12 months.