Aksh Optifibre Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.04 crore, down 21.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.04 crore in March 2020 down 21.65% from Rs. 85.56 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 331.19 crore in March 2020 down 2179.76% from Rs. 14.53 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in March 2020 up 190.49% from Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2019.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 6.60 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -39.73% over the last 12 months.