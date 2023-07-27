Aksh Optifibre Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.69 crore, down 26.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.69 crore in June 2023 down 26.58% from Rs. 79.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2023 down 211.94% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.09 crore in June 2023 down 45.99% from Rs. 14.98 crore in June 2022.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 9.30 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.92% returns over the last 6 months and -0.53% over the last 12 months.