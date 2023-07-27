English
    Aksh Optifibre Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.69 crore, down 26.58% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aksh Optifibre are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.69 crore in June 2023 down 26.58% from Rs. 79.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2023 down 211.94% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.09 crore in June 2023 down 45.99% from Rs. 14.98 crore in June 2022.

    Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 9.30 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.92% returns over the last 6 months and -0.53% over the last 12 months.

    Aksh Optifibre
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.6979.5779.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.6979.5779.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.0634.6835.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.761.633.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.45-0.304.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.975.275.94
    Depreciation5.596.215.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.7125.7615.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.146.328.62
    Other Income0.350.600.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.506.929.07
    Interest4.144.445.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.652.483.74
    Exceptional Items-0.17-13.61--
    P/L Before Tax-1.81-11.133.74
    Tax-0.012.312.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.80-13.441.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.80-13.441.61
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.80-13.441.61
    Equity Share Capital81.3581.3581.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.830.10
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.830.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.830.10
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.830.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:44 am

