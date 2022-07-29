Aksh Optifibre Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.93 crore, up 6.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.93 crore in June 2022 up 6.97% from Rs. 74.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022 up 367.74% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.98 crore in June 2022 up 10.39% from Rs. 13.57 crore in June 2021.

Aksh Optifibre EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 9.45 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.59% returns over the last 6 months and -14.48% over the last 12 months.