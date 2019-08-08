Aksh Optifibre Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 101.86 crore, down 30.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.86 crore in June 2019 down 30.1% from Rs. 145.71 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.01 crore in June 2019 down 157.24% from Rs. 8.76 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.81 crore in June 2019 down 73.67% from Rs. 29.66 crore in June 2018.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 8.85 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -57.66% returns over the last 6 months and -71.82% over the last 12 months.