Aksh Optifibre Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.32 crore, down 13.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.32 crore in December 2022 down 13.66% from Rs. 79.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 up 1597.28% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.48 crore in December 2022 down 5.73% from Rs. 14.30 crore in December 2021.

Aksh Optifibre EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 10.60 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.84% returns over the last 6 months and -28.62% over the last 12 months.