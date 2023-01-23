English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aksh Optifibre Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.32 crore, down 13.66% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aksh Optifibre are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.32 crore in December 2022 down 13.66% from Rs. 79.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 up 1597.28% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.48 crore in December 2022 down 5.73% from Rs. 14.30 crore in December 2021.

    Aksh Optifibre EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

    Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 10.60 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.84% returns over the last 6 months and -28.62% over the last 12 months.

    Aksh Optifibre
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.3258.7479.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.3258.7479.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.3023.5340.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.471.643.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.204.32-1.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.775.765.32
    Depreciation6.306.155.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.2115.2420.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.062.106.13
    Other Income1.120.622.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.182.728.33
    Interest3.305.386.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.89-2.671.81
    Exceptional Items-0.62---0.01
    P/L Before Tax3.27-2.671.80
    Tax2.080.011.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.19-2.670.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.19-2.670.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.19-2.670.07
    Equity Share Capital81.3581.3581.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.07-0.160.00
    Diluted EPS0.07-0.16--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.07-0.160.00
    Diluted EPS0.07-0.16--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aksh Optifibre #Cables - Telephone #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am