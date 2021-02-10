Aksh Optifibre Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 65.23 crore, up 12.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.23 crore in December 2020 up 12.75% from Rs. 57.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2020 up 68.29% from Rs. 13.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2020 up 376.92% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2019.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 6.75 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.66% returns over the last 6 months and -6.90% over the last 12 months.