Aksh Optifibre Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 65.23 crore, up 12.75% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2021 / 11:31 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aksh Optifibre are:
Net Sales at Rs 65.23 crore in December 2020 up 12.75% from Rs. 57.85 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2020 up 68.29% from Rs. 13.19 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2020 up 376.92% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2019.
Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 6.75 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.66% returns over the last 6 months and -6.90% over the last 12 months.
|Aksh Optifibre
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|65.23
|90.72
|57.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|65.23
|90.72
|57.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.32
|39.14
|24.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.90
|0.73
|0.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.33
|8.69
|6.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.95
|8.23
|12.12
|Depreciation
|6.15
|6.18
|5.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.33
|24.58
|17.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|3.17
|-9.77
|Other Income
|2.60
|0.55
|0.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.85
|3.72
|-9.12
|Interest
|6.93
|7.32
|7.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.08
|-3.60
|-16.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.01
|-0.16
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.08
|-3.59
|-16.66
|Tax
|0.10
|1.32
|-3.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.18
|-4.91
|-13.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.18
|-4.91
|-13.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.18
|-4.91
|-13.19
|Equity Share Capital
|81.35
|81.35
|81.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.30
|-0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.30
|-0.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.30
|-0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.30
|-0.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited