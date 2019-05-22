Akme Star Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore, up 38.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore in March 2019 up 38.07% from Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2019 up 100% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2019 up 49.25% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2018.

Akme Star EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2018.

Akme Star shares closed at 45.95 on May 21, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.50% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.