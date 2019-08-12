Akme Star Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore, up 34.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore in June 2019 up 34.76% from Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2019 up 41.91% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2019 up 36.73% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2018.

Akme Star EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2018.

Akme Star shares closed at 41.50 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -33.76% returns over the last 6 months and -54.37% over the last 12 months.