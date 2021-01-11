MARKET NEWS

Akme Star Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore, up 5.79% Y-o-Y

January 11, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Akme Star Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore in December 2020 up 5.79% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2020 down 7.14% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2020 down 7.61% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2019.

Akme Star EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.68 in December 2019.

Akme Star shares closed at 88.80 on January 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.84% returns over the last 6 months and 16.46% over the last 12 months.

Akme Star Housing Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations4.123.813.60
Other Operating Income--0.020.29
Total Income From Operations4.123.833.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.961.040.52
Depreciation0.040.040.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.210.080.04
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.390.490.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.512.172.75
Other Income--0.01--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.512.182.75
Interest1.161.361.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.360.831.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.360.831.60
Tax0.530.290.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.820.540.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.820.540.88
Equity Share Capital15.6715.6715.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.520.340.68
Diluted EPS0.520.340.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.520.340.68
Diluted EPS0.520.340.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 11, 2021 01:25 pm

