Akme Star Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore, up 5.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore in December 2020 up 5.79% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2020 down 7.14% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2020 down 7.61% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2019.

Akme Star EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.68 in December 2019.

Akme Star shares closed at 88.80 on January 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.84% returns over the last 6 months and 16.46% over the last 12 months.