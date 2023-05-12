AKI India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.52 crore, down 23.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.52 crore in March 2023 down 23.23% from Rs. 18.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 93.15% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2023 down 77.16% from Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2022.

AKI India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.52 in March 2022.

AKI India shares closed at 104.00 on May 11, 2023 (NSE)