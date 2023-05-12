English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    AKI India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.52 crore, down 23.23% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AKI India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.52 crore in March 2023 down 23.23% from Rs. 18.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 93.15% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2023 down 77.16% from Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2022.

    AKI India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.52 in March 2022.

    AKI India shares closed at 104.00 on May 11, 2023 (NSE)

    AKI India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Sep'19
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.5212.2321.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.5212.2321.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.958.1511.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.243.102.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.36-1.982.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.650.580.85
    Depreciation0.480.480.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.471.683.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.370.23-0.68
    Other Income0.500.792.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.871.021.38
    Interest0.670.550.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.210.470.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.210.470.77
    Tax-0.030.180.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.230.290.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.230.290.55
    Equity Share Capital13.3913.3910.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves1.541.52--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.220.54
    Diluted EPS0.100.220.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.220.54
    Diluted EPS0.100.220.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #AKI India #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 12, 2023 09:00 am