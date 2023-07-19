AKI India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.19 crore, up 11.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.19 crore in June 2023 up 11.35% from Rs. 11.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 up 217.36% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2023 up 160.38% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

AKI India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

AKI India shares closed at 21.90 on July 18, 2023 (NSE)