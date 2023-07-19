English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    AKI India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.19 crore, up 11.35% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AKI India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.19 crore in June 2023 up 11.35% from Rs. 11.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 up 217.36% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2023 up 160.38% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

    AKI India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

    AKI India shares closed at 21.90 on July 18, 2023 (NSE)

    AKI India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.1914.5211.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.1914.5211.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.795.955.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.944.242.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.540.361.04
    Power & Fuel0.27--0.21
    Employees Cost0.620.650.50
    Depreciation0.400.480.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.382.471.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.250.37-0.32
    Other Income0.730.500.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.980.870.07
    Interest0.530.670.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.450.21-0.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.450.21-0.26
    Tax0.14-0.03--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.310.23-0.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.310.23-0.26
    Equity Share Capital13.3913.3913.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves1.851.542.13
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.10-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.050.10--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.10-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.050.10--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #AKI India #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!