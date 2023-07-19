AKI India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.40 crore, up 21.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.40 crore in June 2023 up 21.51% from Rs. 11.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 up 222.43% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2023 up 164.15% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

AKI India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

AKI India shares closed at 21.90 on July 18, 2023 (NSE)