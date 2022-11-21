AKG Exim Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.71 crore, down 40.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.71 crore in September 2022 down 40.35% from Rs. 22.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 52.72% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2022 down 36.62% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.

AKG Exim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2021.