AKG Exim Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.71 crore, down 40.35% Y-o-Y
November 21, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AKG Exim are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.71 crore in September 2022 down 40.35% from Rs. 22.99 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 52.72% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2022 down 36.62% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.
AKG Exim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2021.
|AKG Exim shares closed at 58.40 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 79.14% returns over the last 6 months and 65.91% over the last 12 months.
|AKG Exim
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.71
|18.65
|22.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.71
|18.65
|22.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.52
|23.35
|23.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.97
|-6.25
|-2.73
|Power & Fuel
|0.02
|--
|0.02
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.26
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.00
|0.82
|1.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.45
|0.67
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.43
|0.47
|0.67
|Interest
|0.23
|0.21
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.26
|0.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.20
|0.26
|0.43
|Tax
|0.05
|0.06
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.15
|0.19
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.15
|0.19
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|10.59
|10.59
|10.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.18
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.18
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.18
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.18
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited