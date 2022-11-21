English
    AKG Exim Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.71 crore, down 40.35% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AKG Exim are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.71 crore in September 2022 down 40.35% from Rs. 22.99 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 52.72% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2022 down 36.62% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.

    AKG Exim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2021.

    AKG Exim shares closed at 58.40 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 79.14% returns over the last 6 months and 65.91% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.7118.6522.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.7118.6522.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.5223.3523.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.97-6.25-2.73
    Power & Fuel0.02--0.02
    Employees Cost0.250.260.19
    Depreciation0.020.020.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.000.821.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.450.67
    Other Income0.490.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.430.470.67
    Interest0.230.210.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.200.260.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.200.260.43
    Tax0.050.060.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.150.190.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.150.190.32
    Equity Share Capital10.5910.5910.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.180.30
    Diluted EPS0.140.180.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.180.30
    Diluted EPS0.140.180.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

