AKG Exim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.00 crore, down 42.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.00 crore in March 2023 down 42.4% from Rs. 50.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2023 up 46.95% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2023 up 55.81% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022.

AKG Exim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2022.

AKG Exim shares closed at 29.05 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -53.37% returns over the last 6 months and -7.48% over the last 12 months.