AKG Exim Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.37 crore, up 89.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.37 crore in June 2023 up 89.63% from Rs. 18.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 up 45.14% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2023 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

AKG Exim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

AKG Exim shares closed at 27.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.67% returns over the last 6 months and -29.34% over the last 12 months.