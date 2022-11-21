AKG Exim Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.46 crore, up 37.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.46 crore in September 2022 up 37.68% from Rs. 35.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2022 down 2.33% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2022 down 9.89% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021.

AKG Exim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in September 2021.

AKG Exim shares closed at 58.40 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 79.14% returns over the last 6 months and 65.91% over the last 12 months.