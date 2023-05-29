AKG Exim Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.20 crore, down 22.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AKG Exim are:Net Sales at Rs 58.20 crore in March 2023 down 22.6% from Rs. 75.19 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2023 up 41.75% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2023 up 51.85% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022.
AKG Exim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2022.
|AKG Exim shares closed at 29.05 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -53.37% returns over the last 6 months and -7.48% over the last 12 months.
|AKG Exim
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|58.20
|67.90
|75.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|58.20
|67.90
|75.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|55.42
|66.67
|67.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.85
|-2.87
|3.83
|Power & Fuel
|0.06
|0.02
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.32
|0.37
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.02
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.97
|3.25
|2.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.16
|0.45
|0.93
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.60
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.52
|1.05
|1.03
|Interest
|0.30
|0.33
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.22
|0.73
|0.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.22
|0.73
|0.83
|Tax
|0.26
|0.19
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.96
|0.54
|0.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.96
|0.54
|0.66
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|0.04
|0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.98
|0.58
|0.69
|Equity Share Capital
|31.78
|10.59
|10.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.30
|0.51
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|0.30
|0.51
|0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.30
|0.51
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|0.30
|0.51
|0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited