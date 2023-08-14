English
    AKG Exim Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.09 crore, up 21.11% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AKG Exim are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.09 crore in June 2023 up 21.11% from Rs. 46.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2023 up 26.48% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2023 up 39.71% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022.

    AKG Exim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2022.

    AKG Exim shares closed at 27.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.67% returns over the last 6 months and -29.34% over the last 12 months.

    AKG Exim
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.0958.2046.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.0958.2046.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods50.3655.4249.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.08-2.85-6.48
    Power & Fuel0.010.06--
    Employees Cost0.340.320.30
    Depreciation0.030.120.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.503.971.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.761.160.64
    Other Income0.150.360.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.921.520.66
    Interest0.340.300.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.581.220.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.581.220.45
    Tax0.120.260.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.460.960.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.460.960.39
    Minority Interest0.050.010.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.510.980.40
    Equity Share Capital31.7731.7810.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.300.36
    Diluted EPS0.150.300.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.300.36
    Diluted EPS0.150.300.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

