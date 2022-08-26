AKG Exim Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.31 crore, up 101.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.31 crore in June 2022 up 101.19% from Rs. 23.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 60.04% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022 up 30.77% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.

AKG Exim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2021.

AKG Exim shares closed at 48.65 on August 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.53% returns over the last 6 months and 110.61% over the last 12 months.