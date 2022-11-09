Akashdeep Metal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore, up 313.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore in September 2022 up 313.62% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2022 up 418.43% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2022 up 319.57% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.

Akashdeep Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.

Akashdeep Metal shares closed at 140.55 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 211.99% returns over the last 6 months and 182.80% over the last 12 months.