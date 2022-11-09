English
    Akashdeep Metal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore, up 313.62% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Akashdeep Metal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore in September 2022 up 313.62% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2022 up 418.43% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2022 up 319.57% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.

    Akashdeep Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.

    Akashdeep Metal shares closed at 140.55 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 211.99% returns over the last 6 months and 182.80% over the last 12 months.

    Akashdeep Metal Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.032.360.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.032.360.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.050.04
    Depreciation0.070.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.04----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.070.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.782.180.87
    Other Income0.01----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.792.180.87
    Interest3.141.920.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.650.250.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.650.250.18
    Tax0.140.060.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.510.200.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.510.200.10
    Equity Share Capital10.5010.508.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves28.4512.67--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.220.12
    Diluted EPS0.490.220.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.220.12
    Diluted EPS0.490.220.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

