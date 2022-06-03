Akashdeep Metal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, up 225.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in March 2022 up 225.18% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 101.76% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022 up 196.85% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2021.

Akashdeep Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.21 in March 2021.

Akashdeep Metal shares closed at 57.75 on June 02, 2022 (BSE)