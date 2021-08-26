Akashdeep Metal Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, up 477.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in June 2021 up 477.62% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 333.84% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021 up 1120% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Akashdeep Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.

Akashdeep Metal shares closed at 34.75 on August 25, 2021 (BSE)