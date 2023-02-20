Akashdeep Metal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.27 crore, up 371.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.27 crore in December 2022 up 371.54% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 396.37% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2022 up 451.32% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.