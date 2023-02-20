Akashdeep Metal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.27 crore, up 371.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.27 crore in December 2022 up 371.54% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 396.37% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2022 up 451.32% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

Akashdeep Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2021.

Akashdeep Metal shares closed at 97.80 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.47% returns over the last 6 months and 123.54% over the last 12 months.