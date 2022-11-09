English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Akashdeep Metal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.94 crore, up 136.33% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 09:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Akashdeep Metal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.94 crore in September 2022 up 136.33% from Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2022 up 147.67% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.74 crore in September 2022 up 154.84% from Rs. 1.86 crore in September 2021.

    Akashdeep Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2021.

    Close

    Akashdeep Metal shares closed at 140.55 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 211.99% returns over the last 6 months and 182.80% over the last 12 months.

    Akashdeep Metal Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.943.632.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.943.632.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.130.09
    Depreciation0.080.060.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.04--0.21
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.160.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.533.281.69
    Other Income0.120.020.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.663.301.81
    Interest3.482.251.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.181.050.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.181.050.71
    Tax0.250.220.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.930.840.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.930.840.46
    Minority Interest-0.08-0.12-0.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.850.720.34
    Equity Share Capital10.5010.508.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.880.940.94
    Diluted EPS0.880.940.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.880.940.94
    Diluted EPS0.880.940.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Akashdeep Metal #Akashdeep Metal Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 09:55 pm