Akashdeep Metal Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore, up 788.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore in March 2022 up 788.38% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 123.13% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022 up 322.78% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.

Akashdeep Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in March 2021.

Akashdeep Metal shares closed at 57.75 on June 02, 2022 (BSE)