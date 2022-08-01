Akashdeep Metal Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore, up 119.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore in June 2022 up 119.6% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022 up 56.18% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2021.

Akashdeep Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2021.

Akashdeep Metal shares closed at 76.00 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 52.46% returns over the last 6 months and 112.29% over the last 12 months.