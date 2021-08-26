Akashdeep Metal Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, up 49.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in June 2021 up 49.71% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2021 down 36.02% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2021 up 48.45% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2020.

Akashdeep Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2020.

Akashdeep Metal shares closed at 34.75 on August 25, 2021 (BSE)