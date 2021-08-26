MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 27, 2021 at 10:30am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Akashdeep Metal Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, up 49.71% Y-o-Y

August 26, 2021 / 06:08 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Akashdeep Metal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in June 2021 up 49.71% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2021 down 36.02% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2021 up 48.45% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2020.

Akashdeep Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2020.

Close

Akashdeep Metal shares closed at 34.75 on August 25, 2021 (BSE)

Akashdeep Metal Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1.65-0.391.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.65-0.391.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.090.130.10
Depreciation0.060.100.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.050.200.01
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.070.060.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.38-0.880.90
Other Income---0.010.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.38-0.890.95
Interest0.740.380.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.64-1.270.67
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.64-1.270.67
Tax0.11-0.31-0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.53-0.960.72
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.53-0.960.72
Minority Interest-0.07-0.01--
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.46-0.970.72
Equity Share Capital8.508.508.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.62-1.120.84
Diluted EPS0.62-1.120.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.62-1.120.84
Diluted EPS0.62-1.120.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Akashdeep Metal #Akashdeep Metal Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Aug 26, 2021 06:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.