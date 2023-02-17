Akashdeep Metal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.47 crore, up 155.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.47 crore in December 2022 up 155.03% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2022 down 8.57% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2022 up 73.54% from Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2021.