    Akashdeep Metal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.47 crore, up 155.03% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Akashdeep Metal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.47 crore in December 2022 up 155.03% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2022 down 8.57% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2022 up 73.54% from Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2021.

    Akashdeep Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in December 2021.

    Akashdeep Metal shares closed at 97.35 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.88% returns over the last 6 months and 107.13% over the last 12 months.

    Akashdeep Metal Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.474.942.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.474.942.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.110.13
    Depreciation0.080.080.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.060.040.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.210.180.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.974.531.78
    Other Income0.000.121.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.974.662.78
    Interest3.533.481.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.441.181.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.441.181.61
    Tax0.320.250.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.120.931.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.120.931.31
    Minority Interest-0.08-0.08-0.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.040.851.14
    Equity Share Capital10.5010.508.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.060.881.54
    Diluted EPS1.060.881.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.060.881.54
    Diluted EPS1.060.881.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:51 am