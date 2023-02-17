Akashdeep Metal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.47 crore, up 155.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.47 crore in December 2022 up 155.03% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2022 down 8.57% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2022 up 73.54% from Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2021.

Akashdeep Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in December 2021.

Akashdeep Metal shares closed at 97.35 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.88% returns over the last 6 months and 107.13% over the last 12 months.