Akashdeep Metal Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore, down 3.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore in December 2021 down 3.25% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021 up 10.75% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2021 up 69.19% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2020.

Akashdeep Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.21 in December 2020.

Akashdeep Metal shares closed at 43.75 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.72% returns over the last 6 months and 16.36% over the last 12 months.